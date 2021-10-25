Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Carriage Services worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSV. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $44.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $788.44 million, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

