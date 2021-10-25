The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,108,000 after buying an additional 177,781 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 9.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,446,000 after buying an additional 122,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 8.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $32.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.68 million, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.65.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $285.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

