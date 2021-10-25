The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of CONSOL Energy worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,907,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,639,000 after acquiring an additional 145,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CEIX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $36.23.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $287.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.