The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

CTBI opened at $43.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $774.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.