The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 17,011 Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $14.33 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $734.81 million and a P/E ratio of -3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

