Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 33,096 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 8,969.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CZNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,359,000 after buying an additional 82,184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $25.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Citizens & Northern Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.