Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,257.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,081,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,952,000 after buying an additional 153,683 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,839,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000.

VRP opened at $26.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

