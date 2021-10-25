Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.16% of Morphic worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Morphic by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 24,184 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,451,523.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $111,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,905. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $58.09 on Monday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Morphic Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

