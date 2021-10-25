BlackRock Inc. Buys 291,649 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,645,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,649 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of PAVmed worth $29,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PAVmed by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PAVmed by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PAVmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in PAVmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PAVmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $5.72 on Monday. PAVmed Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.31.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAVM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PAVmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In related news, major shareholder Pavmed Inc. bought 571,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

