Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HCSG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

HCSG stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,616,000 after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 941,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,893 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

