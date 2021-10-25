BlackRock Inc. Purchases 73,494 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,494 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of WPP worth $31,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in WPP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,470,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPP opened at $65.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.70. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $72.29.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 45.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

