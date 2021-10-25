Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GAL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 112.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of GAL stock opened at $46.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.