Insider Selling: Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas J. Healy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $1,968,000.00.

NYSE:HYLN opened at $7.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.78. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 85,488 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at $2,929,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,326,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at $747,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyliion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

