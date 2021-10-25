Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $46.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FCX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,692,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,128 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $617,140,000 after acquiring an additional 713,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $619,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

