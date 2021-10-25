easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EJTTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $705.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.67.

EJTTF opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

