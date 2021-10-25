easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EJTTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $705.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.67.

EJTTF opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

