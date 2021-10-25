BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,283,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 134,234 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.88% of Benefitfocus worth $32,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $10.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.14 million, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

