Critical Review: Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) & Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Triangle Petroleum and Enerplus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Enerplus 0 0 9 0 3.00

Enerplus has a consensus target price of $12.11, suggesting a potential upside of 29.67%. Given Enerplus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Volatility & Risk

Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Enerplus -32.54% 26.29% 8.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Enerplus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enerplus $550.34 million 4.33 -$689.29 million $0.07 133.43

Triangle Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enerplus.

Summary

Enerplus beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

