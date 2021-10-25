UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,147,502 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of UBS Group worth $32,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in UBS Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,233 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter worth approximately $7,682,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in UBS Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in UBS Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 76.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 72,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:UBS opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.
Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.