UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,147,502 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of UBS Group worth $32,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in UBS Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,233 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter worth approximately $7,682,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in UBS Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in UBS Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 76.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 72,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

