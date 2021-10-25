Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.
WTFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an above average rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.70.
NASDAQ WTFC opened at $92.09 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,517,000 after buying an additional 65,683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,279,000 after buying an additional 26,218 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
