Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an above average rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.70.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $92.09 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,517,000 after buying an additional 65,683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,279,000 after buying an additional 26,218 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

