UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $801.33.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $800.97 on Thursday. ASML has a 1 year low of $357.38 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $328.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $808.16 and a 200 day moving average of $726.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 15.5% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.6% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 18.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.