Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $476,765.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,045. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $921.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

