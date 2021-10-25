Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,390 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $144.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.10. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $162.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

