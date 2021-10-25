The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of RMR opened at $34.90 on Friday. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.72.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $736,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the second quarter valued at about $634,000. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

