NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lifted to Buy at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.22.

NVDA stock opened at $227.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.33 billion, a PE ratio of 81.02, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $231.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

