ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $775.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $700.00 to $775.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $660.58.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW opened at $686.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $634.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.85. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $692.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 817.45, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $282,540,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after buying an additional 407,994 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after buying an additional 305,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.