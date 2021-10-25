General Motors (GM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. General Motors has set its FY 2021 guidance at $5.400-$6.400 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect General Motors to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $57.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97. General Motors has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

