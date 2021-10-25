ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.64 ($16.05).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.80 ($15.06) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

ETR:ZIL2 opened at €11.95 ($14.06) on Monday. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of €7.48 ($8.80) and a 12-month high of €18.18 ($21.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.15 million and a PE ratio of 19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.97.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

