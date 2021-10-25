Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 81.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167,048 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBPH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 83,878 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 704,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

TBPH opened at $7.72 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $567.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

