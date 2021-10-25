Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter valued at $235,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $65.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.69. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,321 shares of company stock valued at $780,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

