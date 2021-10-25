Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 138.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRON. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

KRON stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $191,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,567 shares of company stock valued at $581,756 over the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.