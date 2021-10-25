Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 2,677 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 61.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $11.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.73. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

