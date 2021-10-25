Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $911,000 Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,979 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.03% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 106.0% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TPIF opened at $29.19 on Monday. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24.

