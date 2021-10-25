Analysts Anticipate Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Falcon Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 30.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.02 and a beta of 1.70. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.