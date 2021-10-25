Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,473 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Central Pacific Financial worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,905,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 211,029 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 18.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 81,842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Shares of CPF opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.