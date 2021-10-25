95,396 Shares in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FINM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FINM opened at $9.77 on Monday. Marlin Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

