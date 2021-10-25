The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Lowered to $700.00 at UBS Group

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $775.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SAM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $797.80.

SAM opened at $525.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $493.05 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $555.73.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.0% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

