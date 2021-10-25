Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 138.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after buying an additional 319,640 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

TSHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $15.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a market cap of $604.66 million and a PE ratio of -4.63. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

