Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $944,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ULCC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Susquehanna began coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $1,177,818.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,958 over the last ninety days.

Frontier Group stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.74. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.