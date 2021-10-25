Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Net Element were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Net Element by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 99,152 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net Element during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Net Element by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 4,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $48,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Wolberg sold 43,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $468,495.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,368 shares of company stock valued at $772,655 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NETE opened at $7.14 on Monday. Net Element, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Net Element had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Net Element, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc provides solutions that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale, e commerce, and mobile devices. It operates through the following segments: North America Transaction Solutions, International Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Expenses & Eliminations.

