Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $880,000 Position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.58% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 1.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 18.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

FBGX opened at $788.72 on Monday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a one year low of $412.01 and a one year high of $802.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $754.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $693.45.

