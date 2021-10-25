Deutsche Bank AG Sells 57,713 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 61.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,713 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wabash National by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after buying an additional 165,475 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 66,178.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wabash National alerts:

WNC stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $804.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.