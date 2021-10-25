CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $103.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $104.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,977 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $109,536,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,374,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.