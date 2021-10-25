Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Buy Rating for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $340.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.63.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $292.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.62. The stock has a market cap of $286.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $295.53.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,975,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,457 shares of company stock worth $204,932,295 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

