Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Buy Rating for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $340.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.63.
Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $292.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.62. The stock has a market cap of $286.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $295.53.
In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,975,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,457 shares of company stock worth $204,932,295 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.