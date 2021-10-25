Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $590.00 at Susquehanna

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $690.00 to $590.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $684.42.

LRCX stock opened at $556.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $614.41. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $333.31 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 97.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Lam Research by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 57,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

