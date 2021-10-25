salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $340.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.63.

NYSE:CRM opened at $292.56 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $295.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total transaction of $4,850,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total value of $1,486,571.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 776,457 shares of company stock valued at $204,932,295. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

