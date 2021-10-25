Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given New $375.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $315.44 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $316.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.44.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Strs Ohio grew its position in Signature Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $607,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

