Insider Selling: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Sells 34,631 Shares of Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 34,631 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $2,171,710.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard E. Perlman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $2,025,182.25.

NYSE:MEG opened at $64.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth about $64,041,000. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth about $11,062,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 154,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 54.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after buying an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 857.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 86,718 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.