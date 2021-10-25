Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells 333,334 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jason Robins sold 56,183 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $3,355,248.76.

On Friday, August 13th, Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $17,906,648.76.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $46.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.51. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in DraftKings by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Benchmark lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.