Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $4,251,500.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total value of $4,251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Belinda J. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00.

ABNB stock opened at $166.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.34. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.8% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 71.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $3,411,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.56.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

