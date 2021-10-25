Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.90 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $33.25 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMG. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,988.15.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,792.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.17, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,876.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,642.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after acquiring an additional 255,896 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after acquiring an additional 113,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $99,888,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

